Over the span of three picks during the 7th round of this weekend's NFL Draft, three Nittany Lions learned of their NFL futures.

Shaka Toney was selected 246th overall by the Washington Football Team. Michal Menet came next as the Arizona Cardinals called his name at No. 247. Will Fries followed when the Indianapolis Colts selected him at 258.

The trio joins Micah Parsons, Jayson Oweh, and Pat Freiermuth to make it six Nittany Lions who have heard their name called this weekend.