Three more Penn State Nittany Lions named to preseason award watch lists

Offensive linemen Mike Miranda and Rasheed Walker claimed a place on the Outland Trophy Watch List, while safety Jaquan Brisker found a spot on the Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list and Jim Thorpe Award watch list as watch list season rolls along.

Another trio of Penn State Nittany Lions football players have been named to preseason award watch lists.

The Outland Trophy is presented every season by the Football Writers Association of America to the top interior offensive lineman in the country.

Miranda was an important figure on Penn State's line last season, mostly playing guard. He's poised for a move to center this year following Michal Menet's departure.

Walker is already regarded as one of the top tackle prospects in next year's NFL Draft, and should prove the be an anchor for offensive line coach Phil Trautwein at left tackle for Penn State in 2021.

Alabama offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood won the award last season.

The Bronko Nagurski Trophy, which named Brisker to its watch list, goes to the national defensive player of the year as selected by the Football Writers Association of America.

The Jim Thorpe Award is presented annually to the best defensive back in college football.

For Brisker, it's a continuation of a very busy watch list season that has seen him nominated for a handful of awards, which aligns with his perception around the country as one of the best returning safeties in college football in 2021.

Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins won that award in 2020.