Announced Monday afternoon, Mike Farrelly rounds out the assistant coaching staff, with positions also named for Talor Battle and Nick Colella, each of whom has been retained. The program's all-time leading scorer, Battle has been named assistant to the head coach while Colella has been named chief of staff.

"Mike is going to be very impactful in our program," said Shrewsberry via press release.. "The energy he brings on a daily basis is second to none. The relationships he builds in recruiting and with his players is a big reason why he has had success at every stop in his career. He did a fantastic job in his role as the acting head coach at Hofstra last season, and I think he is a rising star in this business. I'm excited to add Mike, Gina and their family to our basketball family!"

Shrewsberry's third and final assistant coach, joining associate head coach Adam Fisher and Aki Collins, Farrelly comes to Penn State after spending the past eight years at Hofstra, including the most season as the program's interim head coach. From New York, N.Y., Farrelly helped deliver back-to-back CAA titles to the Pride in 2018-19 and 19-20.

Additionally, Colella will remain on staff in a new role as chief of staff following stints as director of operations and recruiting coordinator in his tenure with the program.

"I wanted to surround myself with guys who love Penn State and there aren't very many people who love this place more than Nick," said Shrewsberry. "He has been as instrumental in my transition to Penn State as anyone else. His knowledge of our program, school, community and conference will come in handy as we try to elevate Penn State Basketball to the next level."

Battle, meanwhile, will continue on with the staff, taking an administrative role with Shrewsberry as his assistant to the head coach.

"Getting Talor to stay on staff was a no brainer for me," said Shrewsberry. "He is one of the greatest players to ever play here and he has a deep love for Penn State. Our players will benefit from his vast experiences of being a player here and from his years playing professional basketball."

Shrewsberry is expected to still name a video coordinator, director of player development, and director of recruiting to his new staff.