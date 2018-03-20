As a January enrollee, Parsons showed up ready to compete. Strength coach Dwight Galt lauded his performance after his first 30 winter workouts and at James Franklin’s press conference on Monday, the head coach described the excitement that’s building around Parsons.

A year ago, he said, some within the Lasch Building were questioning whether they should continue to pursue the Harrisburg product, after he verbally committed in February 2016 only to later name a top 6 and then proceeded to de-commit and take multiple unofficial and official visits around the country. Before he officially signed Dec. 20, his recruitment garnered national attention, if not controversy, and it went contrary to how many of Penn State’s players have previously handled theirs. That’s where the concerns arose, but after his first three months in the program those concerns are beginning to be alleviated.

“So far, so good,” said Franklin. “I remember during the recruiting process, there got to be a point where some of the players were like, ‘Coach, why are we putting up with this?’ I don't see anybody saying that anymore. (During) the morning workouts they are watching him work. Now they see why.”

Measuring in at 6-foot-3 and 241 pounds, while maintaining a body-fat percentage of 9.5, Parsons has been a workout warrior. Galt mentioned previously how Parsons quickly shed his Top 10-recruit status and quickly became “one of the guys.” That approach and effort are now making his recruitment, which Franklin described as a “roller coaster,” a thing of the past.

“I haven't had one person question the roller coaster since he showed up on campus,” added Franklin. “I would also make this argument to you: From a maturity standpoint and from an accountability standpoint and from a teammate standpoint, he's been very respectful of the older guys and is working like crazy and competing like crazy.”

Parsons was initially ranked as the No. 1 weak side defensive end in the Class of 2018, but shortly after his signing Franklin announced that he would begin his career at Mike linebacker. With the graduation of starter Jason Cabinda and key reserve Brandon Smith, an important vacancy in the middle of Penn State’s defense exists.

“We had a real pressing need at Mike linebacker, and we also have a guy (in Parsons) that not only did he play D-end but played running back at a really high level” in high school, Franklin said. “A lot of times those guys who were really good linebackers were really good high school running backs, as well. (Parsons) has the body type, the speed, the strength, the quickness, the play-making ability, those types of things,that we think he's got a chance. And really, since he's showed up on campus, has done a really good job.”

But that was just in the weight room. Now Parsons puts the helmet on and steps onto the field.

"Obviously it's one thing to do morning workouts an do what you do in the weight room and those types of things, but he's never played the position," added Franklin. "So that's going to be a challenge just from a fundamental and technique standpoint and from a read standpoint. Then also the playbook, because at linebacker, now you have to take a little bit more command. You have to take a little bit more control whether you're playing Mike or Will, our two box linebackers. So all those things kind of factor into it."

And even once Parsons gets the technical aspects down, there are those upperclassmen who are hungry for more playing time.

Senior Jake Cooper returns after a couple injury-plagued seasons, while walk-on Jan Johnson has followed a similar route as Smith did. Redshirt freshman Ellis Brooks could also be in the mix.

"There's a number of guys like that who have been kind of waiting for their turn, with Jason Cabinda holding down that position for a long time and Brandon Smith, who I was with yesterday at the National Football Foundation luncheon," Franklin said. "So we are just trying to create as much competition at that position as we can, so we can field the two-deep that we think we can win with."