Recruiting: Three important questions heading into June

June 1 is finally here!

It's been nearly 16 months since Penn State last opened its doors to prospective players, but that all changed this afternoon when future Nittany Lion Drew Shelton got on campus. Over the next 27 days, he'll be one of hundreds of potential players that make their way through the Lasch Building.

Aside from all the campers and underclassmen who will visit unofficially, Penn State is also expected to host over 40 official visitors the next four weeks. A handful of those players have already committed, with the rest sitting near the top of Penn State's 2022 recruiting board.

So, out of those prospects, who could possibly make a commitment? What about any additional official visitors? I try to answer those questions below.