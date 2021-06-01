Recruiting: Three important questions heading into June
June 1 is finally here!
It's been nearly 16 months since Penn State last opened its doors to prospective players, but that all changed this afternoon when future Nittany Lion Drew Shelton got on campus. Over the next 27 days, he'll be one of hundreds of potential players that make their way through the Lasch Building.
Aside from all the campers and underclassmen who will visit unofficially, Penn State is also expected to host over 40 official visitors the next four weeks. A handful of those players have already committed, with the rest sitting near the top of Penn State's 2022 recruiting board.
So, out of those prospects, who could possibly make a commitment? What about any additional official visitors? I try to answer those questions below.
How many commitments are possible this month?
Right now, I’m thinking three or four. Of course, now that I published this, I’m sure it’ll be twice that number, but we’ll go with 3.5 as a good over/under for the time being. I’ve mentioned this a few times in recent weeks, but I’ll stress again that most of these players should end up waiting to announce their commitments in July. They’ve been waiting over a year to take these visits, so most will get all four or five of their trips in.
With that said, there are always a few players who decide to commit before going home or in the days that follow. It happens every June. When I look at the current schedule, that second weekend, June 11-13, has a few players that I could see making the call. I think it’s also probable that we see at least one 2023 prospect make the move. Between camps and unofficial visits, I've already confirmed over 20 rising juniors who already hold an offer and are expected to be on campus this month. That number will probably triple, maybe even more. Someone is going to get excited and commit early.
