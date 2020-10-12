Blue White Illustrated has confirmed kickoff times for three of Penn State's biggest games of the 2020 season.

To start, the Nittany Lions will travel to Indiana Oct. 24 for a 3:30 p.m. eastern time kickoff against the Hoosiers. The game will air on Fox Sports 1.

The following week, Oct. 31, should be Penn State's biggest game of the season, as Ohio State comes to Beaver Stadium for what's expected to be a top 10 showdown. Once again, that game has been selected by ABC and is expected to start at 7:30 p.m. eastern time. This will be the fourth straight game at home against the Buckeyes that has aired in primetime. The last time it didn't air at night was in 2012. That game kicked at 5:30 p.m. eastern time and aired on ESPN.

Later in the season, Nov. 28, Penn State will face its other division rival, Michigan, in Ann Arbor. That game is slated to take place at noon eastern time, as FOX has selected the game for its Big Noon Kickoff.

Blue White Illustrated was also informed that Penn State won't play any of its scheduled games on Friday this season.

