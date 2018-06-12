Penn State is well-represented in the latest Rivals100. Three future Nittany Lions remained in the updated list, which is led by RB Devyn Ford. The Stafford, Va., native moved down four spots to No. 13 overall, but he remains a five-star prospect. Ford is also the No. 1 ranked prospect in Virginia. Ford is joined by LB Brandon Smith and OL Caedan Wallacec. Smith, who's also from Virginia, moved down just six spots to No. 59 overall, while Wallace moved down just two spots to No. 68 overall. The offensive guard is currently ranked No. 2 overall in New Jersey, just behind future Notre Dame OL John Olmstead. Smith is the second-ranked player in Virginia, giving the Nittany Lions an excellent one-two in the Commonwealth.

WR John Dunmore took an official visit to Penn State this weekend.

Aside from the prospects that have already committed, Penn State is also in the mix with a handful of other players on the list. Ohio DE Zach Harrison remains a five-star prospect, as he moved down just two spots to No. 17 overall. He's also the No. 1 ranked prospect in Ohio. Two other notable prospects within the Top 50 include WR John Dunmore, from Hollywood, Fla., and RB Noah Cain, who plays at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., but is originally from Denton, Texas. Dunmore just wrapped up an official visit to Penn State this weekend, while Cain has already confirmed that he'll be returning to Happy Valley next month for the Lasch Bash Barbecue.

Three additional targets that made the list include Saf./LB Nick Cross, from Hyattsville, Md., Saf. Lewis Cine, from Everett, Mass., and TE Hudson Henry, from Little Rock, Ark. Cross was originally outside of the Rivals100, debuting at No. 73 overall. Cine, who remains PSU's top target at safety, took the biggest drop of the group, moving down 23 spots to No. 91 overall. Hudson dropped 14 spots to No. 98. However, he remains the No. 1 ranked tight end in the nation.

Complete List of Penn State prospects in latest Rivals100