Three Defining Moments: Penn State opens season with win over Wisconsin

Down on the field with injuries repeatedly throughout Penn State's opener at Wisconsin, Jaquan Brisker had the last laugh. With the Badgers facing fourth-and-goal, down six, Brisker grabbed a Graham Mertz pass intended for Jake Ferguson out of the air to protect a 16-10 win for the Nittany Lions. His former Lackawanna teammate, Ji'Ayir Brown, came down with another pick on the final play of the game to seal the win. That was one moment that defined the game the Nittany Lions. Here are three more:

Penn State Nittany Lions football earned a crucial win over Wisconsin to begin the season. (AP Images)

1. Breaking it open

After what can only be described as an abysmal first half performance on offense, the Nittany Lions finally got things going. Sean Clifford found a wide open Jahan Dotson early in the third quarter for a 49-yard touchdown pass, giving us a taste of the big-play offensive attack the Nittany Lions want to unleash under new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich. From there, Penn State's offense encountered few problems. The Nittany Lions accumulated 297 yards in the second half after notching only one first down in the first 30 minutes, giving their playmakers opportunities to make moves in space rather than looking to make headway in the middle of the field as they did for much of the first half without success.

2. Hot potato



A Wisconsin touchdown seemed like a sure thing. Up against a Wisconsin running game that methodically churned out yardage with little difficulty all game, the Nittany Lions were backed up inside their own five yard line defending a six-point lead. But Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz, who had trouble with exchanges all game, fumbled another snap. The Nittany Lions couldn't pounce on the loose ball, but the play resulted in a six-yard loss for the Badgers. That got the offense off schedule, and Mertz threw a desperation fourth-down pass straight to Jaquan Brisker, who sealed the game for the Nittany Lions.

3. Hey, Arnold!