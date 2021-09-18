Three Defining Moments: Penn State football beats No. 22 Auburn

Penn State Nittany Lions football defeated No. 22 Auburn, 28-20, inside Beaver Stadium on Saturday. For Penn State, it was the second ranked win in three games on the young season, as the Nittany Lions moved to 3-0. Let's check out three defining moments from Penn State's big win.

Penn State Nittany Lions football defeated Auburn at Beaver Stadium on Saturday. (AP Images)

1. Hands Team

Jahan Dotson's fingertips are all over Penn State football's win against the Tigers, but his biggest play came in the second quarter.

An overthrown pass by Sean Clifford looked ready to nestle nicely into the breadbasket of an Auburn defensive back. But Dotson came to the rescue. He dove and reached full extension to bring down a great catch, picking up 22 yards and saving a turnover in the process. Penn State went on to score on that drive.

2. Butterfingers

On the other end of the spectrum, Auburn dealt a critical blow to its own chances with a dropped ball on offense. Right out of the half, a gadget play designed for WR Kobe Hudson to throw a pass was blown up in the backfield, and Hudson simply dropped the ball. Derrick Tangelo hopped on it, and Penn State took over deep in Auburn territory and promptly scored a touchdown to extend its lead to two scores.

3. Goal Line Stand