Three defining moments from Penn State football's loss to Illinois

Penn State Nittany Lions football suffered a stunning loss to a 2-5 Illinois team on Saturday afternoon at Beaver Stadium, 20-18, in nine overtimes. Which plays defined the chaotically disappointing performance from the Nittany Lions Saturday?

1. Finally, the Illini capitalize

A historically bizarre game — one that reached nine overtimes for the first time in NCAA history — finally met its end. Entering the game for the injured Art Sitkowski after he left the game due to injury, Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters found wideout Casey Washington in the Penn State end zone in the ninth overtime to secure a huge win for the Illinois program. It was only the second two-point conversion the Illini completed with seven attempts, but it was enough to stun the Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium.

2. Brisker can't come up with a pick in overtime

After Penn State began the very first overtime with a field goal, Jaquan Brisker found himself with a chance to seal the win for the Nittany Lions. A pass from Illinois quarterback Art Sitkowski on third down hit him in the hands, but Brisker wasn't able to secure the game-winning pick. It took nine overtimes, but the Illini eventually made the Nittany Lions pay for the missed chance.

3. Scoop and score sadness

In the first quarter, it appeared that Penn State had forced a fumble that Brisker pounced on in the end zone for the opening score of the game. The officials even announced as much on the field. But the call on the field was overturned, with the officials claiming forward progress of the runner had been stopped prior to the fumble. It was a massive early blow for the Nittany Lions, and a call that will certainly come under postgame scrutiny.