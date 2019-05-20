THE LATEST: Defensive back Deidrick Stanley holds a long list of offers. And while the four-star defensive back realizes he’s a higher priority to some schools than others, he’s not waiting to watch the recruiting chips fall to discusses the programs that are currently standing out.

In fact, the Miami Central standout doesn’t mind telling the world that Maryland, Penn State and Rutgers are the schools he’s most interested in at the moment. And while that’s subject to change in the coming months, Stanley is moving forward when it comes to planning visits to each. Below, the South Florida-based cornerback discusses each of the three programs.

IN HIS WORDS:

ON VISIT PLANS:

“I’m trying to work on going to Rutgers, Maryland and Penn State. I think I’m going to Rutgers on an unofficial, but I’m trying to go to Penn State and Maryland on officials.”





ON PENN STATE

"Basically, we’re still getting to know each other. I just can't wait to get up there and see it. I don’t really know my role with them yet as far as how they want to use me, but that’s why I want to get in there and learn more.”





ON MARYLAND



“I just recently got that offer, so I haven’t had a chance to discuss that much with them with them yet, so I’m looking forward to that.”





ON WHICH COACH HE’S CLOSEST WITH

“Right now, it’s coach [Jay] Valai from Rutgers. He keeps it real with me. When we talk, I feel like I’m talking to a real father figure or a friend -- a close friend.”



