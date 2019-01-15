“It always feels good to be out there,” said Bowers after the game. “You're never guaranteed anything, so any time you're out there, it's just a good feeling.”

And yet, there he was for quarterback Trace McSorley in what would eventually become a 27-24 loss to Kentucky for the Nittany Lions. Reeling in three catches for 32 yards including his second career touchdown, Bowers took advantage of every target to finish the game as Penn State’s second-leading receiver in both catches and yards.

Nick Bowers hadn’t made a reception since the sixth week of the season when he lined up at tight end in the Citrus Bowl.

For Bowers, the sentiment was especially true this season.



Nursing an unspecified injury to start the year, having missed all but three games his redshirt sophomore season in 2017, Bowers returned to the field for each of Penn State’s 10 final games following the nonconference portion of the schedule.

Filling a role limited in scope, falling behind true freshman tight end breakout Pat Freiermuth, Bowers didn’t materialize into much of a receiving threat with the Nittany Lions. As Freiermuth emerged to become Penn State’s second-leading receiver for the season, snagging 26 receptions for 368 yards and eight touchdown catches, Bowers made just six receptions, three against Michigan State and another three against the Wildcats.

He did, however, still see 188 offensive snaps for the season, high-marked by 33 in the Nittany Lions’ 33-28 win at Indiana. And although he wouldn’t become a frequently targeted option in the receiving game, targeted just eight times for the year according to Pro Football Focus, Bowers filled another role according to their metrics.

Landing a grade of 75.0 in pass blocking, Bowers finished the season as Penn State’s highest rated at the position above Jon Holland (72.2), Freiermuth (71.5), and Danny Dalton (34.6).

In evaluating his season as a whole, setting up a fifth-year senior campaign in 2019 to close out his Penn State career, Bowers was left feeling appreciative of the opportunity he’d been granted simply to play again.

“I thought it was good,” Bowers said of his season. “I battled through some things throughout my career and I was just pretty happy to be out there.”

Against the backdrop of those battles, Penn State head coach James Franklin took frequent opportunity through the course of the season to set-up Bowers’ importance to the team. Calling his return from injury “really big” for the Nittany Lions, Franklin indicated that the veteran tight end was a critical ingredient he was thrilled to welcome back to the field this season, helping to ensure the Lions’ current and future successes.

“To have Bowers, a guy who has overcome a lot of adversity earlier his career, he’s really starting to come into his own right now,” said Franklin.

Aside from his own contentment at battling back from injury to make a mark with the Nittany Lions this season, Bowers left the 2018 campaign expressing optimism about the team’s future.

“I think from start to finish, I think we had a great season. There were some bumps in the road, but I think every team goes through that,” said Bowers. “We didn't finish it the way we wanted to finish it, but I think we're excited for what's ahead.”