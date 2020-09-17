Micah Parsons’ Cameo page features an uplifting message to an unknown recipient and an unmistakable biography with it. Under his name and title, marked NFL Draft 2021 - Penn State University it says: “Ex Penn State football player! On my way to the 2021 NFL DRAFT!” Still, upon the announcement Wednesday that the Big Ten would play a fall football season in 2020, the urge to wonder was irresistible. Given the nature of his Aug. 4 opt-out of a third and final season with the Nittany Lions, and the Big Ten’s decision to postpone all fall sports on Aug. 11, would the All-American linebacker consider returning to the Nittany Lions?

Once BTN host Dave Revsine had Penn State head coach James Franklin on for an interview shortly after the announcement was made, junior tight end Pat Freiermuth making his own guest appearance to announce that he’d be back, Revsine didn’t hesitate to ask. “Well, the great thing was Pat was downstairs, so I texted him and said ‘Hey, I'm about to be up on the Big Ten Network, so jump on with me.’ Micah is not as close as downstairs,” Franklin said. “I tried to reach out and have some fun with Micah.” So did many, many other Nittany Lion fans wanting to see the Harrisburg native appear one last time as a Penn Stater, reaching out via Twitter and other social media avenues. While Parsons played along, responding to Ross Tucker with a GIF of his own on Twitter, the reality presented by Franklin on Thursday afternoon suggested an uphill climb. Still, said Franklin, the door wasn’t shut.