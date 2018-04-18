“Probably the O-line,” said Franklin. “We came into it knowing that we thought the O-line had a chance to be a strength, and so far it seems to be that's the case.”

According to offensive line assistant coach Matt Limegrover, asked to assess his top performers this spring, Menet, Bates, Gonzalez, and McGovern have all been strong. Keeping in line with the reports of teammates and other coaches this spring, Limegrover also identified Thorpe as a player emerging, bringing together “good technique” with his ever-present mean-streak.



The result of that depth and experience, then, has been a consistent and rising level of competition throughout the two-deep.

“I think one of the big things that has been real beneficial this spring is, there’s been tremendous competition,” said Limegrover. “So you have a lot of guys who have played a lot of football that are in there, but you also have a young group of guys that have been highly touted who have kind of grown into their roles.”

Penn State’s veteran players have taken notice.

Though Bates appeared with the first-team unit at left tackle Monday evening, alongside Gonzalez, McGovern, Menet, and Wright, he suggested afterward that a starting unit isn’t a settled outcome at this point. Led by his own 22 career starts, that specific group also has 22 starts for McGovern, 16 for Gonzalez and another 14 returning in Wright. Only Menet does not have a career start yet in one season of action, though he appeared in 12 of Penn State’s 13 games in his debut last year.

Behind that group working with the second team, the left to right lineup appeared as Fries, Simpson, Miranda, Thorpe, and Holmes, of which only Fries has career starts with nine last season. Plenty of enthusiastic optimism permeates the group, though.

As such, Bates cited the continually improving levels of competition as propelling the entire offensive line forward.

Just days away, the decisions Penn State’s coaches make for the Blue-White Game are likely to have a lasting impact on this group, but maybe not in the way some might expect. Whether a reminder of room to grow for the second-teamers or an assertion to keep habits strong among the starting unit, the Lions’ line has been consistently motivated by their friends and teammates in the room.

“Every day, there are ten guys that can definitely play and when there are ten guys on the two-deep, you've gotta be looking in front of you and behind you. Who is pushing you? Who are you trying to push?” said Fries. “I think that competition has really brought out the best in all of us. Coach Limegrover preaches every day that the best five will play, he doesn't care who it is.

"So I think just knowing that, everyone on the offensive line, they bring their A-game every day. You just gotta be ready to show up and kind of earn your spot. I think the competition has been really helpful for everyone, bringing the best out of the whole group.”

Limegrover has witnessed the payoff first-hand.

Acknowledging an awareness among his players that one bad day or practice in which their best isn’t being delivered is problematic personally and to the whole group, Limegrover noted that the quality of the depth chart is paying off in its overall development.

“I think really overall as a group,” said Limegrover, “the competition has really raised the level of what our expectations are for that group overall.”

Not only that, he added, but the depth has also created flexibility.

Saying that he hasn’t been handcuffed by a lack of depth and a need for continuity, Limegrover and the Nittany Lions have experienced a departure from other recent spring practices in which consistency proved to be key. Instead, someone like Fries has lined up at both right and left tackle this spring, one of multiple players who have performed at two or three different positions.

Generating a broad sense of confidence internally, both among the coaching staff as well as the players, the results have left Bates believing in the potential for this offseason, summer camp, and into the 2018 season.

“Obviously there's always room for improvement, and I think this offensive line is one of the most experienced offensive lines we've had yet since I've been here in 2015. It's '18 now,” said Bates. “I don't know what five are going to be on the field yet. Coach Limegrover is going to find those five and we're going to see who starts in the spring game and move onto summer and then fall camp. And during fall camp, we're going to compete with each other and we're going to see who the best five are. And come Appalachian State, we're going to do what we do best. Put points on the board.”