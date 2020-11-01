Third downs prove difficult for Lions in loss to Buckeyes
Chasing the game from its very start, Penn State finally gave itself a glimmer of hope.
The Nittany Lions came out of the second half with an 8-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to get themselves within one score of No. 3 Ohio State for the first time since the 9-minute mark of the first quarter. They just needed their defense to get the ball back to finally put some game pressure on the Buckeyes.
Quickly, Penn State forced Ohio State into a third-and-4 situation. Justin Fields found Garrett Wilson for five yards to move the chains. Shortly thereafter, the Buckeyes were forced into third down again, but this time Master Teague picked up four yards to thwart the Nittany Lions' attempt to get off the field.
On the next play, Fields uncorked a beautiful 49-yard touchdown pass to Chris Olave, and Penn State was forced to cede the momentum yet again.
This was the story of the night for the Nittany Lions, who could not get their defense off the field. Ohio State went a combined 12-for-21 on third and fourth down attempts, while Penn State went 4-for-10 in those situations, failing to convert on third down until the fourth quarter, when the game's outcome was all but decided.
"We stop them on first and second down, we've got to get off the field," Penn State defensive tackle PJ Mustipher said. "It's just the bottom line. It's unacceptable to allow them to convert that many third downs.
"We take pride in stopping them and getting three-and-outs, that's a big part of our defense. To not be able to do it tonight, it's really not what we wanted."
Certainly, Ohio State did a much better job of setting itself up for third down success than the Nittany Lions did. Ohio State's average third down attempt came 5.44 yards away from the sticks.
Penn State averaged a third down distance of 10.44 yards. Its only third down attempt of less than 8 yards was a third-and-2 in the first quarter, which it failed to convert.
The Buckeyes were clinical in those situations. On third down with less than five yards to go, Ohio State moved the chains on seven of its nine tries. On one of those failures, the Buckeyes made up for it by converting on fourth down on the very next play — a 1-yard touchdown pass from Fields to tight end Jeremy Ruckert.
"We've got to do a better job on first and second downs to make that third down conversion as difficult as possible," Penn State linebacker Ellis Brooks said. "Other than that, I've still got to watch the film to see what was really going on out there."
Penn State found it difficult to get the Ohio State offense off schedule. The Nittany Lions had two sacks, but Fields dealt with relatively little pressure. James Franklin noted after the game that he thinks Penn State has an excellent pass rush but Ohio State dealt with it well.
Brooks said he thought getting the ball out fast was a clear emphasis in Ohio State's offensive game plan.
While the impact of third downs on the game was clear, Brooks said he didn't find himself emotionally impacted by it during the game.
"It's just a next play mentality, at least here at Penn State," Brooks said. "If we didn't get them off the field that time, we got three more downs to get them off the field next time. You've just got to focus on the next play."
