Chasing the game from its very start, Penn State finally gave itself a glimmer of hope.

The Nittany Lions came out of the second half with an 8-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to get themselves within one score of No. 3 Ohio State for the first time since the 9-minute mark of the first quarter. They just needed their defense to get the ball back to finally put some game pressure on the Buckeyes.

Quickly, Penn State forced Ohio State into a third-and-4 situation. Justin Fields found Garrett Wilson for five yards to move the chains. Shortly thereafter, the Buckeyes were forced into third down again, but this time Master Teague picked up four yards to thwart the Nittany Lions' attempt to get off the field.

On the next play, Fields uncorked a beautiful 49-yard touchdown pass to Chris Olave, and Penn State was forced to cede the momentum yet again.

This was the story of the night for the Nittany Lions, who could not get their defense off the field. Ohio State went a combined 12-for-21 on third and fourth down attempts, while Penn State went 4-for-10 in those situations, failing to convert on third down until the fourth quarter, when the game's outcome was all but decided.

"We stop them on first and second down, we've got to get off the field," Penn State defensive tackle PJ Mustipher said. "It's just the bottom line. It's unacceptable to allow them to convert that many third downs.

"We take pride in stopping them and getting three-and-outs, that's a big part of our defense. To not be able to do it tonight, it's really not what we wanted."



