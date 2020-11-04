“Cam Sullivan-Brown is a guy we were really excited about and he had some things going on that wasn't gonna allow him to play the way he wants to play and that we know that he's capable of playing. So he's available,” Franklin said Tuesday, noting that the intention was to have Lambert-Smith and Sullivan-Brown share reps. “We do have TJ Jones available for us this week, and that's exciting too because he's a guy that we were pretty excited about during training camp.”

Those circumstances could soon change for the Nittany Lions ahead of their Saturday afternoon matchup with Maryland (3:30 p.m., BTN) at Beaver Stadium.

Though helping to give the Nittany Lions’ 281 yards passing against Ohio State Saturday night, 14 of 18 receptions and 235 yards coming from Penn State’s wideouts, only five receivers have seen offensive snaps so far. Led by junior Jahan Dotson ’s 143 snaps, the load has been largely left to true freshmen Parker Washington (122) and KeAndre Lambert-Smith (72), as well as redshirt sophomore Daniel George (89) and walk-on Isaac Lutz (10).

Given the group’s situation through the first two weeks of the 2020 season, the news could not have come at a better time.

Cam Sullivan-Brown , a 6-0, 191-pound redshirt junior projected atop the Nittany Lions’ depth chart at wideout before the start of the season, would be “available” this week, according to Franklin. So too, he said, would be redshirt freshman receiver T.J. Jones , a 6-foot-1, 202-pounder out of Lake City, Fla.

According to George, those potential returns for Sullivan-Brown and Jones, whether this week or in the future, would be significant to the receivers as a whole.

While Sullivan-Brown has just 12 combined receptions between his second and third seasons in the program, his redshirt sophomore campaign cut short by a “lower limb” injury four games into the year at Maryland last September, and Jones appeared only once without recording a statistic in his true freshman season in 2019, George indicated both players would make an impact on the group upon their returns.

“It would be definitely big to get TJ and his speed back,” George said Wednesday. “Cam, we're missing him with his play because he's a real solid receiver. I would say he's like a spark. So if you wanted to get a spark going for the game, you can go to Cam and get that done.

“And the same thing with T.J. T.J. can be a deep threat for us. Very good at post, go, stuff like that, so I would say we're missing kind of that aspect as well.”

Should Sullivan-Brown and Jones return to action this weekend, the Nittany Lions would again establish some depth at a position radically changed from the 2019 season. With K.J. Hamler leaving early for the NFL, Justin Shorter transferring before the end of the season, Dan Chisena exhausting his eligibility, Mac Hippenhammer transferring, Weston Carr finishing his career after a grad transfer, and John Dunmore withdrawing from Penn State before the start of the season, a full seven players have turned over at the position.

Handing the reins to Dotson as the group’s de facto leader this offseason, a move backed by Dotson’s performances in the first two games, Franklin indicated optimism Tuesday at the potential for the position moving through the rest of the season.

“Jahan did some really good things on Saturday. So we want to build on that,” Franklin said. “We think Parker's got a chance to take another step this week. We think KeAndre and a combination of KeAndre and Cam Sullivan-Brown, we're excited about that. And then, obviously, Daniel George's played some football for us as well.

“So we feel like we're getting back to a group of guys that can play and contribute. And we had some circumstances that limited some of their opportunities.”

Encouraged by the second-half performance against the Buckeyes Saturday night, one that saw the Nittany Lions’ passing game finally make headway in the passing game after a 29-yard first half, George said the group’s confidence is budding as a result.

“We are capable of making plays. We are capable of doing what we need to do,” George said. “It's just that we need to start faster and do it from the jump instead of taking the time to come into our own, from the start of the games, from start to finish.”