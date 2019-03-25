Between Penn State's Pro Day Tuesday and Wednesday's media availability last week, early impressions out of spring practice have been plentiful. Wednesday, we looked at Penn State's quarterbacks. Thursday, we tackled the running back position. Friday, we moved on to the receivers. So today, let's take a look at the offensive line and some of the players making an impact this spring.

Rasheed Walker joins Michal Menet, Will Fries, and Mike Miranda on the sideline at practice Wednesday. Nate Bauer/BWI

Steven Gonzalez was aware that teammates Connor McGovern and Ryan Bates had decisions to make regarding their NFL futures. Heck, he had his own to make through the course of the Nittany Lions’ 2018 campaign. But as the final weeks for making his decision approached, his lean toward leaving reversed toward staying, the veteran guard revealed to reporters following Penn State’s Wednesday spring practice last week. “I talked to close family, I talked to the coaches, I talked to my coaches back from high school,” said Gonzalez. “We sat down, we discussed it, and we just felt like it was the best decision for me to come back, in everything, it just made sense for me to come back.” The same could not be said for McGovern and Bates. Announcing it to their offensive line teammates immediately after the Citrus Bowl, the veteran pair said that they were choosing to forgo their final seasons of eligibility at Penn State in favor of chasing their NFL aspirations. Admittedly, the announcement did not necessarily match the expectations Gonzalez had for the pair. “I could have expected it, maybe. You never really know. I thought they were going to come back,” he said. “Sometimes I thought they were going to leave, sometimes I thought they were going to come back. It was really up in the air, honestly.” Now, with McGovern and Bates having worked out for the scouts of 30 of 32 NFL franchises last week along with fellow veteran Chasz Wright, Gonzalez is now the senior-most member of Penn State’s offensive line as the Nittany Lions work their way through spring practices. His assessment of the unit’s progress so far? Taking the personnel losses into consideration, Gonzalez was upbeat but realistic about the development still necessary. “I think we look good. Obviously, we still need improvements. We have Anthony Whigan joined us and he's obviously a new guy, he needs a lot of work. And we also have young, one-year guys, redshirt freshmen that also need work,” said Gonzalez. “So I think it just takes time gelling with each other, especially after losing Bates and Connor. So we're going to keep needing to gel with Rasheed and C.J. Thorpe and Miranda. So I think it just takes time, but eventually, we'll gel together and we'll be fine.”

Penn State's second team offensive line Wednesday.