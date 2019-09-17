The latest with 2021 DE Kechaun Bennett
Kechaun Bennett has generated a lot of interest being one of the top underclassmen in the Northeast and his recruitment is poised to hit another gear this season. The Suffield (Conn.) Suffield Academy stand out already has some big offers in hand but more visits are on the way.
CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
IN HIS OWN WORDS
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news