Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-12 12:10:39 -0500') }} football Edit

The latest with 2021 ATH DeAndre Boykins

Utnrffyvq37na6hycnmp
DeAndre Boykins
Adam Friedman • Rivals
@RivalsFriedman
Recruiting Analyst
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from NC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@yahoo.com

DeAndre Boykins is gaining momentum on the recruiting trail but the 2021 athlete out of Concord (N.C.) Central Cabarrus isn’t getting ahead of himself. The even-keeled brother of South Carolina lin...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}