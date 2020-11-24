The latest on Deshun Murrell
On Monday November 23, Centreville (Ala.) Bibb County running back Deshun Murrell announced that he was backing off his pledge to UCLA and re-opening his recruitment.The three-star released this st...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news