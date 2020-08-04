BlueWhiteIllustrated - The five best DE groups in college football

Fingers are crossed for a football season with the pandemic, but we will continue to have hope and preview the season. Last week, I started a series ranking the best teams in college football by position. I continue with the defensive ends.



1. MIAMI

Gregory Rousseau (AP Images)

With Gregory Rousseau leading the charge and the addition of Temple transfer Quincy Roche, this is clearly the best 1-2 edge combination in the country. Miami's defense should be very strong up front.

2. MICHIGAN

Kwity Paye (AP Images)

Kwity Paye is a freak off of the edge and Aidan Hutchinson is so well-rounded that the Wolverines have an amazing combination here.

3. PITT

Rashad Weaver (AP Images)

Rashad Weaver should be back with a vengeance following an injury in 2019 and Patrick Jones II showed off his ability when he stepped up his game in Weaver’s absence.

4. PENN STATE

Shaka Toney (AP Images)

You could make a case for others here, but I love the combination of Shaka Toney and Jason Oweh athletically.

5. PURDUE

George Karlaftis (AP Images)