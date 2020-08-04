BlueWhiteIllustrated - The five best DE groups in college football

The five best DE groups in college football
Fingers are crossed for a football season with the pandemic, but we will continue to have hope and preview the season. Last week, I started a series ranking the best teams in college football by position. I continue with the defensive ends.
1. MIAMI
With Gregory Rousseau leading the charge and the addition of Temple transfer Quincy Roche, this is clearly the best 1-2 edge combination in the country. Miami's defense should be very strong up front.
2. MICHIGAN
Kwity Paye is a freak off of the edge and Aidan Hutchinson is so well-rounded that the Wolverines have an amazing combination here.
3. PITT
Rashad Weaver should be back with a vengeance following an injury in 2019 and Patrick Jones II showed off his ability when he stepped up his game in Weaver’s absence.
4. PENN STATE
You could make a case for others here, but I love the combination of Shaka Toney and Jason Oweh athletically.
5. PURDUE
George Karlaftis and Derrick Barnes are a great pass rushing tandem, so Purdue should be impressive up front.
News and notes: Kentucky boasts Jamar Watson, an excellent pass rusher, and Josh Paschal, an incredible end who can also play the run. ... Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux is one of the best pure pass rushers in the country and Mase Funa is an emerging hybrid. ... Georgia should be quite impressive this season with Malik Herring, Azeez Ojulari and Nolan Smith. ... Florida State has a nice duo of Josh Kaindoh and Janarius Robinson. ... Notre Dame should be good off the edge with Daelin Hayes and Adetokunbo Ogundegi. ... Wake Forest's Carlos Basham and Duke's Victor Dimukeje and Chris Rumph are among the best edge players in the ACC. ... Florida has a nice combination with Brenton Cox and Zachary Carter. ... Ronnie Perkins is a good one for Oklahoma and Nik Bonitto could step up as a pass rusher. ... Tyreke Smith has elite ability and Zach Harrison, was a five-star so there's plenty of potential at Ohio State.