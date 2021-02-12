Blue White Illustrated is thrilled to present its special Class of 2021 Recruiting Issue magazine, featuring the most in-depth features, news and coverage of the Nittany Lions’ latest recruiting class! It’s being printed and mailed to our magazine subscribers, will be on newsstands throughout the region later this month, and now is your chance to purchase your copy, today!

What else is in our Class of 2021 Special Recruiting Issue magazine this year?

Phil's Corner - BWI publisher Phil Grosz kicks off our recruiting coverage with a position-by-position breakdown of the ways in which the Nittany Lions did, or did not, meet their needs with this Class of 2021, starting on the offensive side of the ball. Don’t miss his unique insight into the program with this analysis.

Recruiting Package - BWI editor Matt Herb then takes us into “The Big Picture” regarding this class, specifically how Penn State went to Detroit and has focused in on Michigan to help build its recruiting classes as of late. With another four prospects brought in from Michigan in the Class of 2021, the Nittany Lions continue to score in the state.

Player Bios - These are the best in the business. From Nate Bruce all the way through Lonnie White Jr., these are the names and faces that will populate Penn State’s roster in the coming years as part of the Nittany Lions’ Class of 2021. With individual breakdowns on each player signed to the class, plus detailed prospect analysis, you’ll have all the latest insights on what the Nittany Lion roster will look like moving forward.

Up Close and Personal - BWI has features on three of the signees from the Class of 2021 including Kalen King, Sander Sahaydak, and Landon Tengwall.

Big Ten/National Scene - As always, BWI publisher has you covered on not only the Nittany Lions, but also how they fit into the scene on a conference and nation-wide level with their Class of 2021.

These stories, along with all of our usual fare including comprehensive men's basketball, a historical retrospective, columns from each of our staff of writers, and more, are all included in our Class of 2021 Special Recruiting Issue edition.

