Blue White Illustrated is thrilled to present its Class of 2019 Special Recruiting Issue magazine, featuring the most in-depth features, news and coverage of the Nittany Lions’ latest recruiting class! It’s been printed and mailed to our magazine subscribers, is on newsstands throughout the region, and now is your chance to purchase your copy, today!

ORDER HERE!

What else is in our Class of 2019 Special Recruiting Issue magazine this year?

Phil's Corner - BWI publisher Phil Grosz kicks off our recruiting coverage with a position-by-position breakdown of the ways in which the Nittany Lions did, or did not, meet their needs with this Class of 2019. Don’t miss his unique insight into the program with this analysis.

Recruiting Package - BWI editor Matt Herb then takes us into “The Big Picture” regarding this class, specifically how for the third year in a row, Penn State has landed a class among the top dozen in the entire country. This is how that talent infusion has led to some roster upheaval, but is also making the entire program more competitive.

Player Bios - These are the best in the business. From Hakeem Beamon all the way through Saleem Wormley, these are the names and faces that will populate Penn State’s roster in the coming years as part of the Nittany Lions’ Class of 2019. With individual breakdowns on each player signed to the class, you’ll have all the latest insights on what the Nittany Lion roster will look like moving forward.

Up Close and Personal - BWI contributing writers Dave Eckert, Tim Owen and Matt Lingerman have features on three of the signees from the Class of 2019 including Noah Cain, Devyn Ford, and Caedan Wallace.

Big Ten/National Scene - As always, BWI publisher has you covered on not only the Nittany Lions, but also how they fit into the scene on a conference and nation-wide level with their Class of 2019.

These stories, along with all of our usual fare including comprehensive men's basketball, a monthly historical retrospective, columns from each of our staff of writers, and more, are all included in our Class of 2019 Special Recruiting Issue edition.

CLICK HERE to ORDER your copy today!

