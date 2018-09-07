But while it was easy to dwell on the latter part of his comment, Franklin believes the emphasis should have been on the first part, the one-game-at-a-time part, in which he obliquely referenced the old coaching maxim that says the opponent shouldn’t dictate your team’s effort or commitment to game prep. That was the point he was trying to make, he said this week when asked about his earlier remark.

It sure sounded like shade. It sounded as though Franklin was jabbing the Panthers where it hurt most, bringing up the asymmetry of a rivalry that preoccupies Pitt’s fan base but doesn’t hold as much significance to a large portion of Penn State’s.

“There are a lot of individual things that I could talk about, but most important is that we’re 1-0 this week and we were able to get a win,” he said. “That’s what this was for us. I know last year, for their win, it was like the Super Bowl, but for us, this was just like beating Akron.”

Many people assumed that James Franklin was throwing some shade at Pitt when he said after Penn State defeated the Panthers, 33-14, last year at Beaver Stadium that the victory over his program’s longest-running rival felt no different than any other win.

“I think it’s still being misinterpreted,” Franklin said. “I hear people saying this is a big game, and anybody who says this isn’t a big game is kidding themselves. This is the biggest game in the world. This is the Super Bowl for us. It’s the most important game on our schedule. Why? Because it’s the game we’re playing this week. Last week was the Super Bowl for us. It was the most important game in the universe. This week is a huge game for us. I’ve never denied that, from the very beginning. This is the most important game on our schedule, and it’s the Super Bowl. It’s the most important game in the universe. I don’t know how much clearer I can be on that.



“Last week, that was the most important game in the universe. That was the Super Bowl for us. That’s how we approach it. So I’m not saying that this game isn’t really important. I’m actually saying the opposite. And I still think it’s being misinterpreted. It’s one game at a time, and we focus on the task at hand. I’m never going to say that one game is more important than the other, except for the game that we are playing right now. That’s the message that I was trying to say last year. That’s the message I think for the people who cover us consistently. I come in here every single week and say that. So for the people who cover us consistently, I think that message has been pretty consistent.”

The distinction that Franklin makes – that every game is a Super Bowl, not just one or two – is in keeping with the staff’s desire to get to the highest level of a sport in which any regular-season loss could torpedo a playoff bid.

It’s also in keeping with a cold reality: If Penn State is going to contend for the Big Ten or national championship this year, it doesn’t have much margin for error. Last week’s overtime victory over Appalachian State exposed some concerns on the offensive and defensive fronts, in the secondary and even in the kicking game. The Nittany Lions were outgained by App State, 451 yards to 434, and needed heroic efforts from Trace McSorley, K.J. Hamler and Amani Oruwariye among others to avoid a huge upset.

And now they’re headed into a stadium where they gave up 28 first-half points two years ago in a 42-39 loss. They’ll be facing a Pitt team that, for all its difficulties breaking out of the Atlantic Coast Conference’s second tier, has kept Penn State and Miami out of the College Football Playoff in recent years and was the only team to defeat Clemson during its 2016 national championship season.

The Panthers opened their current season with a 33-7 victory over Albany. It was a workmanlike win, as sophomore Kenny Pickett hit all 13 of his first-half passing attempts and finished with 16 completions in 22 attempts for 154 yards and two touchdowns. On the ground, Qadree Ollison gained 73 yards on only seven carries, and Pitt’s veteran defensive front held the Great Danes to just 60 yards rushing. The 26-point margin of victory might have seemed underwhelming given that Albany was a Football Championship Subdivision opponent, but as Franklin noted, Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi “plays very vanilla in game one and has some things that he’s going to show in game two, and especially in a game like this, that he hasn’t shown.”

A more telling indication of Pitt’s potential might have been last year’s final game, in which Pickett, making the first start of his career, threw for 193 yards and rushed for 60 in a 24-14 upset of Miami at Heinz Field that knocked the Hurricanes out of playoff contention. “Obviously, he’s been able to step up and play big in big games,” Franklin said.

The Panthers will get another boost if cornerback Dane Jackson, safety Phil Campbell III and offensive tackle Alex Bookser are ready to play. All three sat out the Albany game, but Jackson and Bookser are listed as starters on this week’s depth chart, and Campbell is second team at strong safety.

In contrast to the egalitarian approach that Franklin has taken, insisting that every game is a Super Bowl, Narduzzi has accepted that his players are probably going to be more amped up this week than they were for Albany.

“It’s an in-state rivalry game. It’s important in the state of Pennsylvania,” he said. “We’ve said this all the time in these rivalry games: You either walk the streets or you’re going to walk the alleys after the game. You’re going to sneak out of Heinz Field, walk where you don’t have to see anybody, or walk out with your chest up and chin up, walk right down the middle of everybody and say, ‘Here we are, let’s go.’

“To me, it means a lot.”