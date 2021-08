The Alliance to be announced today; Brisker gets AP AA nod, more: Newsstand

The Big Ten, PAC-12, and ACC are expected to officially announce that they are forming an 'Alliance' on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

Fans should not expect to hear much in the way of specifics this afternoon, but rather a broad overview of why the recently-rumored partnership is now moving forward in an official capacity.

In other news, Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker was named to The Associated Press' 2021 preseason All-American second-team on Monday, and members of PSU's freshmen class had their first day of class yesterday.

It's time to take a look at the top Nittany Lions and college football tweets and headlines on Aug. 24.