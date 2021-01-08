Before Texas, Yurcich spent a season at Ohio State as the passing game coordinator, which came after a six-year stint as the offensive coordinator at Oklahoma State.

His offense at Texas last season ranked second in the Big 12 in yards per game, with an average of 474.4 yards. Penn State hasn't had an offense that moved the ball that effectively since 1994, when it went undefeated.

Perhaps more importantly for Penn State fans — who watched the Lions move the ball well this season, but often fail to convert that success into points — the Longhorns had no such problems.

Texas averaged 42.7 points per game this year, just .3 behind Oklahoma at the top of the Big 12.

But this was hardly a one-year spike.

From 2013-2018, Yurcich's offenses at Oklahoma State averaged 478.8 yards per game, which, like this season's offense at Texas, would be more effective at moving the ball than any offense Penn State has had in more than 25 years.

In between those ventures, he helped Ohio State to its highest scoring season in school history in 2019, when the Buckeyes racked up 46.9 points per game. Justin Fields, under Yurcich's tutelage, threw 41 touchdowns and three interceptions, averaging 11.2 yards per attempt along the way.

To get more details on Yurcich as a coach and recruiter, BWI reached out to reporters who covered him at Texas and Ohio State, respectively.



