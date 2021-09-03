Terry Smith breaks down keys for Penn State football's secondary against UW

"They're a group of guys who play hard, they have great size to them," Penn State safety/linebacker Jonathan Sutherland said. "So we've just got to match that intensity and just play for four quarters and we'll be fine."

The Badgers want to run the ball first and foremost. They did so on just under 60 percent of their snaps in 2020.

Penn State Nittany Lions football's defense knows what it's up against when it travels to Madison to take on the Badgers on Saturday.

Wisconsin will use that physicality to open the door for more concepts, including the play-action pass.

Graham Mertz, the presumptive starter at quarterback for the Badgers on Saturday, employed play-action on 20.9 percent of his dropbacks last season. That's not a rate that's incredibly high. Ohio State’s Justin Fields, for example, used play-action on 33.5 percent of his dropbacks in 2020.

But a sizable portion of Mertz's production came in play-action situations — including six of his nine passing touchdowns.

With that in mind, Penn State cornerbacks coach Terry Smith is emphasizing discipline with the Nittany Lion secondary ahead of Saturday's game.

"The challenge for us this week is having great eye discipline," Smith said Friday. "They're going to try to establish the run game, and then the play-action game comes off of that. If your eyes are bad, that's where they can get you.

"We've just got to make sure our pass defenders are defending the pass first, and the run defenders are defending the run first."

The two starting wide receivers listed on Wisconsin’s depth chart are Kendric Pryor and Danny Davis. (The Badgers do not list a third starting wideout as Penn State did when it released its depth charts publicly, opting for a fullback instead.)

Both Pryor and Davis are seniors, but didn't offer much production last season. Pryor caught eight passes for 119 yards, and Davis had just three catches for 78 yards.

Tight end Jake Ferguson was Wisconsin's leading receiver last year with 305 yards.

"They're a consistent group," Smith said of Wisconsin's wideouts. "They run good routes. They're well-coached. When you watch these guys, they're very disciplined. If they're telling their guys to be at 18 yards on the comeback and you watch the film, that's where all of them are — 18 yards on the comeback.

"They have a couple guys that can stretch the field as well. Who knows what new wrinkles they put in during the offseason? We'll see what's new this year."



