Terrapins offer chance to get much-maligned run game going

Penn State's struggles in the run game this season are anything but a state secret.

Whether it's a lack of push in the interior, tight ends and wide receivers not getting blocks on the edge, or running backs not hitting holes quickly enough, the Nittany Lions have limped to just 108.1 yards per game this season on the ground. That number leaves them ranked 12th of 14 in the Big Ten and a dismal 114th out of 130 Division I FBS programs in the nation.

One could look at the Nittany Lions' 5-3 record and say it could easily be 7-1 right now if the team were able to successfully run the ball in losses to Iowa and Illinois.

"I wish there was moments we could run the ball better, because to me if we're running the ball better, we're in a better situation than we are right now instead of 5-3," running back coach Ja'Juan Seider said on Thursday. "We should've been able to put the Iowa game away. Especially with how good our defense was playing. A couple first downs makes a difference in that game."

Enter Maryland.

The Terrapins have done a number of things well under Mike Locksley in this his third season at the helm. They currently sit, like Penn State, at 5-3 and have an explosive offense, even despite losing wideouts Dontay Demus and Jeshaun Jones for the season to injuries. One thing they do not do well, however, is defend the run.

Maryland currently sits 13th the Big Ten and 79th in the country at 161.0 yards per game allowed on the ground. Linebacker Chance Campbell, who led the team in tackles a year ago, has since transferred to Ole Miss and become an integral piece of the Rebels' defense. Edge rusher Durell Nchami, who had led the team in sacks and tackles for loss, is out for the season after undergoing surgery for an upper-body injury early in October. What's left has not been pretty for the Terrapins and first-year defensive coordinator Brian Stewart.

The Terps have surrendered an average of 265 yards per game against their last three opponents, including 326 yards to a Minnesota team that is missing its top two running backs.

For Seider, he believes that a big game against Maryland could be the key to getting the Nittany Lions running backs rolling as they head into a pivotal final stretch of the season.

"I think so. I think it would energize everyone," Seider said when asked if one big game could unlock the run game. "The running backs, the O-line, the tight ends, because we're all part of it. The receivers on the perimeter blocking. Because, listen, the one thing about this sport that we know that makes football greater than every other sport, it takes all 11 to do they're job. If one guy doesn't do their job it can kill any play."

Seider also feels like health is going to be key for his unit, as Noah Cain, Keyvone Lee, John Lovett and Devyn Ford have all missed time due to injury throughout the season. Cain, in particular, was someone he pointed out as a back that could be close to returning to the player Penn State fans saw in 2019, when he averaged 5.3 yards per carry as a freshman and found the end zone eight times.

"We had a long talk yesterday, me and Noah," Seider said. "Sometimes you forget that the kid had a whole year off, and the expectations to come back and pick it right back up where he left off...and so maybe the expectation and the pressure that he put on himself has been too much. There have been times where we look on the field and he looks like that guy."

If the Nittany Lions are going to find their footing again to close the season, the emergence of Cain and company could well prove a big reason why. We'll see what they can accomplish this weekend versus Maryland.