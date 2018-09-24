Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-24 09:52:56 -0500') }} football Edit

Tengwall excited to see Whiteout

Ryan Snyder • BlueWhiteIllustrated.com
@RivalsSnyder
Recruiting Analyst

Olney, Md., offensive tackle Landon Tengwall has already proven to be one of the top Class of 2021 prospects in the entire country.

So far, the 6-foot-6, 300 pound sophomore has earned more than 20 scholarship offers, including Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame and Ohio State. He’s also visited a handful of those schools already, but no program has hosted Tengwall as often as Penn State.

Sp6ydhhi301dljg3penr
Tengwall visited Penn State in February for a Junior Day.
