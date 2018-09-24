Olney, Md., offensive tackle Landon Tengwall has already proven to be one of the top Class of 2021 prospects in the entire country.

So far, the 6-foot-6, 300 pound sophomore has earned more than 20 scholarship offers, including Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame and Ohio State. He’s also visited a handful of those schools already, but no program has hosted Tengwall as often as Penn State.