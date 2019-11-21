News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-21 12:13:40 -0600') }} football Edit

Teams from the Big Ten & ACC already on standout 2022 QB Steven Angeli

Steven Angeli
Steven Angeli (Rivals.com)
Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
@RivalsFriedman
Recruiting Analyst
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from NC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@yahoo.com

Steven Angeli isn’t the full time starter at Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic yet but his offer sheet already features some big time offers. The majority of his recruitment is ahead of him and Angeli has already started taking a closer look at some of the programs coming after him.

CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals100 | Position | Team | State

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}