Teams from the Big Ten & ACC already on standout 2022 QB Steven Angeli
Steven Angeli isn’t the full time starter at Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic yet but his offer sheet already features some big time offers. The majority of his recruitment is ahead of him and Angeli has already started taking a closer look at some of the programs coming after him.
CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news