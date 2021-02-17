BlueWhiteIllustrated - TE Zack Kuntz latest to enter NCAA transfer portal

In three seasons of action at Penn State, Kuntz appeared in 21 games, making three receptions for 26 yards.

Penn State's offseason personnel moves continued Wednesday afternoon with the addition of fourth-year tight end Zack Kuntz into the NCAA transfer portal, Blue White Illustrated has learned.

Expected to become more of a factor at tight end during the 2020 season, competing with Brenton Strange to become the second tight end to starter Pat Freiermuth, Kuntz's season was spent appearing on special teams only until Penn State's win at Michigan past the midpoint of the schedule.

In total, he saw just 13 snaps as a tight end according to Pro Football Focus, down from 58 in 2019, and wasn't targeted for any receptions.

Kuntz is joined by Judge Culpepper, Antonio Shelton, C.J. Thorpe, Micah Bowens, T.J. Jones, Lance Dixon and Will Levis among the Nittany Lions' scholarship players to enter the portal since the end of the 2020 season.