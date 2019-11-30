Announcing his decision via prepared statement on Twitter, Freiermuth said that he will return to play for Penn State in 2020.

Two weeks ago, Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth revealed publicly that he would be eligible for the 2020 NFL Draft despite being just two years removed from the end of his high school career in Massachusetts.

"In the past couple weeks, it has come to light that I am able to declare for the 2020 NFL Draft.

"After discussing this opportunity with my family, coaches and other loved ones, I have decided to return to Penn State for my junior year.

"The brotherhood and family atmosphere in this program is something that I am not ready to leave. The culture Coach Franklin and the staff have created here is something very special and I love being part of it.

"It is also important to me to achieve my goal of getting my degree from one of the most prestigious universities in the country.

"As always, thank you to the amazing, supportive fan base who always comes, wherever we are playing, to show their support for Penn State football. We truly do have the best fans in the country.

"Time to get back to work..."

In 12 games this year, Freiermuth finished second on the team in receptions with 41 for 468 yards and 7 touchdowns.

Following the 2019 season, Freiermuth has two remaining years of eligibility to play at Penn State.