In advance of what would be his final season of eligibility at Penn State, tight end Jonathan Holland is no longer on the Nittany Lions' updated roster.

A program statement indicated his absence from the roster, pointing to the distinct possibility that Holland's football career, at least at Penn State, has come to a close.

The news comes following an injury plagued junior season that saw Holland start the year at tight end for the Nittany Lions, prompting optimism from head coach James Franklin in the absence of program mainstay Mike Gesicki, who progressed to the NFL's Miami Dolphins.

"I think Holland is really doing some nice things," said Franklin at the start of Penn State's preseason practices. "He’s really had a good off-season, had a good spring. He’s built on it. Obviously not ready to make any announcements or things like that... but I’d say right now Holland has been the most consistent. Been very pleased with his blocking, things like that. He’s always been a guy who can make plays in the passing game but he’s really doing a good job for us when it comes to the run game and blocking. I’ve been really pleased with him and his maturity. It’s been good."

However, after being pulled at Illinois following a first quarter fumble in spite of his three receptions for 53 years, his playing time significantly diminished and he'd return for just five more combined snaps late in the season against Iowa, Michigan, and Wisconsin.