Penn State will host tight end Brett Seither for an unofficial visit next weekend, Feb. 1-3.

Thursday evening, the Clearwater, Fla., native announced that the Nittany Lions were one his top five schools, joining Alabama, Georgia, Michigan State and TCU. The Bulldogs, Spartans and Horned Frogs have already hosted Seither for an official visit, while Alabama will get that chance this weekend. Seither also took an official to Georgia Tech earlier this month, using all five of his official visits. That's why next weekend's trip to State College will be paid by his family and not the university.

Seither finished as a three-star prospect, but he's also one of the most sought-after players in the late signing period, adding offers from Alabama, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, Rutgers, Syracuse and TCU since the end of his senior season. Penn State didn't offer until Jan. 11, but Seither said he began building a relationship with tight end coach Tyler Bowen back in the spring. He then had an in-home visit with the Penn State assistant last week, which proved pivotal in earning this final visit.

“He’s a young coach, which is great. I feel like I can really bond with him,” Seither said, when asked about Bowen's in-home visit. “It’s easy to talk with him. I feel like we can relate on a lot of things. But also, at the end of the day, he’s there to be your coach and work you hard. But I like his youth. I feel like that’s a plus.

“Penn State is a top program, too. Honestly, they’re top five, in my eyes, nationally. I think they’ll be competing in the playoffs very soon. But also, after sitting down with him and going over film and some things, their offense is probably the most friendly offense in the country at using the tight end.”

Seither and his family did not meet with any Penn State assistants this week, but head coach James Franklin will do his in-home visit with the family next week, although it's still unclear which day.

In 2018, Seither totaled 42 receptions for 630 yards and six touchdowns. Clearwater Central went 12-1, advancing to the FHSAA Class 3A semifinals before being knocked out by John Dunmore and Chaminade-Madonna.