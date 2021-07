Tangelo, Smith ink NIL deals, other Penn State athletes express interest

As of Thursday, college athletes in Pennsylvania and several other states throughout the country can earn money by leveraging their name, image and likeness.

That means Penn State athletes across all 29 of the university's Division I athletic programs can now profit from NIL, and several big names on campus have already expressed an interest in doing so.

"We are excited the lawmakers in Pennsylvania passed law to allow our students to explore opportunities involving their name, image and likeness," an athletic department statement reads. "This law will give our students the same opportunities that students in states with NIL laws have to receive payment for the use of their name, image or likeness. We have always focused on preparing our students for a lifetime of impact and this new law will allow our students to grow their entrepreneurial spirit which they will carry with them long beyond their time at Penn State."

Some athletes have already inked deals, with others have expressed interest.

