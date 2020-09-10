Talor Battle named new Penn State hoops assistant coach
Just 10 days after losing assistant coach Kevin Freeman to his alma mater, UConn, Penn State head coach Patrick Chambers has his new man on staff.
And the name should be familiar.
Announcing the hire via Twitter, Penn State men's basketball will welcome the program's all-time scoring leader back to the program in Talor Battle as its third assistant coach.
Coach Patrick Chambers today announced the addition of Talor Battle as a Nittany Lion assistant coach. Welcome home! https://t.co/6pEUjFyMQD 🔵🦁⚪ #ClimbWithUs— Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) September 10, 2020
🄲🄻🄸🄼🄱 🅃🄾🄶🄴🅃🄷🄴🅁 pic.twitter.com/ZbmCyz66kT
"Talor embodies everything it means to be a Nittany Lion and his work ethic, winning mentality and attitude align with our vision for success," said Chambers via press release. "His experiences at Penn State as a leader, as a competitor in the Big Ten and as part of this community will be invaluable for our current and future student-athletes."
Battle captained the last Penn State team to reach the NCAA Tournament, guiding the Nittany Lions to a Big Ten Tournament championship game and March Madness berth in 2011, as well as an NIT championship in 2009. He finished his career with a game-tying 3-pointer against Temple, giving him 2,213 career points to go along with 517 assists,.
Following the conclusion of his Penn State playing career, Battle spent seven seasons playing in foreign leagues before returning to his hometown of Albany, N.Y., and has lived with his wife Gretchen and two daughters, Layna and Stella, for the past two years.
*******
- To order your copy of Blue White Illustrated's magazine, CLICK HERE.
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98
• Like us on Facebook