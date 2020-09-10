Just 10 days after losing assistant coach Kevin Freeman to his alma mater, UConn, Penn State head coach Patrick Chambers has his new man on staff. And the name should be familiar. Announcing the hire via Twitter, Penn State men's basketball will welcome the program's all-time scoring leader back to the program in Talor Battle as its third assistant coach.

Coach Patrick Chambers today announced the addition of Talor Battle as a Nittany Lion assistant coach. Welcome home! https://t.co/6pEUjFyMQD 🔵🦁⚪ #ClimbWithUs

🄲🄻🄸🄼🄱 🅃🄾🄶🄴🅃🄷🄴🅁 pic.twitter.com/ZbmCyz66kT — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) September 10, 2020