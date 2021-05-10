Talor Battle named assistant coach at Northwestern
Talor Battle, the all-time leading scorer in Penn State men's basketball history, is heading back to the bench. The move ends a brief but impactful return to the Nittany Lions as an assistant coach this past season.
Announced via press release Monday afternoon, Battle has accepted an assistant coaching position with Northwestern University, joining the staff of head coach Chris Collins and one of the Wildcats' leading players, brother Boo Buie. The move shifts Battle back into a coaching role after becoming the Assistant to the Head Coach for new Nittany Lions' head man Micah Shrewsberry this spring.
"My wife Gretchen, our daughters and I are excited for the opportunity to join the Northwestern basketball program," Battle said via press release. "With this role brings a new atmosphere, culture and family that I'm already proud to be a part of. I am fired up about the vision and direction Coach Collins has for this program. I look forward to learning from Coach Collins and accomplishing special things here in Evanston."
A dynamic piece of the Nittany Lions' most recent NCAA Tournament appearance following the 2010-11 season, Battle played overseas before agreeing to become an assistant coach under former Penn State head coach Patrick Chambers last year. Following Chambers' abrupt ouster last October, though, Battle spent the season as an assistant to interim head coach Jim Ferry before eventually moving into a new administrative role upon the hiring of Micah Shrewsberry as head coach this spring.
Now, Battle will resume his role as a bench coach for Northwestern, a move welcomed by Wildcats head coach Chris Collins.
"We're excited to welcome Talor to the program," said Collins. "His track record as an elite player in this league makes him an incredible mentor for our players, and an obviously compelling recruiter. He has a great knowledge of the game and an undeniable passion for coaching that will be great additions to the staff."
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98
• Follow us on Instagram
• Like us on Facebook