Talor Battle, the all-time leading scorer in Penn State men's basketball history, is heading back to the bench. The move ends a brief but impactful return to the Nittany Lions as an assistant coach this past season.

Announced via press release Monday afternoon, Battle has accepted an assistant coaching position with Northwestern University, joining the staff of head coach Chris Collins and one of the Wildcats' leading players, brother Boo Buie. The move shifts Battle back into a coaching role after becoming the Assistant to the Head Coach for new Nittany Lions' head man Micah Shrewsberry this spring.

"My wife Gretchen, our daughters and I are excited for the opportunity to join the Northwestern basketball program," Battle said via press release. "With this role brings a new atmosphere, culture and family that I'm already proud to be a part of. I am fired up about the vision and direction Coach Collins has for this program. I look forward to learning from Coach Collins and accomplishing special things here in Evanston."