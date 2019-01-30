"Trace has been hurt for a while now,” said safety Nick Scott after the game in Orlando, Fla. “I think the stuff he's gone through and played through this season is tremendous. I was not surprised that he came back into the (Citrus Bowl) and I'm not surprised that he brought us back into the game. Trace is the ultimate competitor and I think I said earlier in this season that you would have to kill him to keep him off the field. That's the type of guy he is. I'm just super proud of him."

Meanwhile, fifth-year senior quarterback Trace McSorley sustained one or more undisclosed injuries, first against the Buckeyes then more seriously in a win against Iowa just a few weeks later, only to see his performances suffer as a result. Averaging an offensive grade of 81.32 per PFF through the first five games, McSorley graded out for an average of 61.65 in the final eight games, including a 27-24 loss to Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl.

Already a problem even amidst the early success, the Nittany Lions’ veteran wideouts produced a nightmarish performance at the season’s start, in its middle, and through the end. As an offense, skill position players were charged with 38 drops according to Pro Football Focus’ premium stats, up dramatically from 26 drops during the 2017 season and 24 the year prior.

The nation’s top-ranked scoring outfit through the first four games, with a young, developing defense quickly playing catchup to the Nittany Lions’ finely tuned offense, all momentum was halted in a 27-26 late-game loss to Ohio State on Sept. 29 at Beaver Stadium. Given two weeks to shake off the demoralizing defeat, the Nittany Lions then no-showed for the follow-up date with Michigan State, also at Beaver Stadium, falling 21-17 to sink to 4-2 on the season.

Gritty as the performance may have been, to little surprise, Penn State’s offensive production took a marked turn with McSorley’s deteriorating health.



Once an offense that posted 63 points in back-to-back games and owned a 55.5 points per game average, the Nittany Lions’ biggest output the rest of the way was a 38-3 drubbing of Maryland in the regular season finale. Rather, the norm became an offense that averaged 24.1 points per game in its final nine contests of the season. In that span, the Nittany Lions eclipsed the 30-point threshold just three times, at Indiana, against Iowa, and at home against the Terps.

On occasion lamenting the “fringe red zone” - an area of the field loosely defined as the 25-40 yard line of the opponent - Penn State players and coaches acknowledged the shortcomings that prevented the pay dirt scoring the Nittany Lions so desperately needed in its most consequential games.

"I think it's been our throwing game, really kind of for the year. Whether it's dropped balls, whether it's pressure on the quarterback, whether it's sacks, or whether it's being a little bit off, missing some throws that we should make, we've just been a little bit off and it hasn't been the same tune each week, it's been something a little bit different," said head coach James Franklin. "For you to really sustain drives with our style of offense and what we need to do, we gotta be able to stretch the field and we haven't been able to consistently do it.

“We've run the ball better, but I'd make the argument that even if we were able to stretch the field a little bit more in our passing game and just be a little bit more consistent in our passing game, it would actually open up even more opportunities in our running game for us. So I think that showed up in the fringe for us a little bit, but I actually think we've been better in the pure red zone because we're running the ball better."

Unable to ever fully conquer those demons offensively, the challenges are going to be plenty for the Nittany Lions as the page turns to the prolonged preseason for the 2019 campaign. To eclipse the hurdles of the 2018 season will be tough enough. To do so in the face of a roster that has experienced dramatic turnover from one season to the next will be even more so.

Sustaining the losses of integral seniors McSorley, Scott and Amani Oruwariye, plus five early entrants into the NFL Draft, and another 12 veterans that have entered the NCAA’s transfer portal this offseason, the Nittany Lions will undoubtedly look different in key positions in all phases of the game.

Still, knowing full well the offseason of change already at hand, Franklin expressed his confidence in the Lions' potential moving forward.

“That locker room is excited about the future,” Franklin said after the Citrus Bowl. “But we’ve got some things that we’ve got to get cleaned up and some things that we’ve got to get corrected, and we have to take ownership of those things.”

How those things are cleaned up and corrected remains to be seen, but there are certainly some data points we can use to make some early prognostications for how and what the Nittany Lions will look like for the 2019 season.

With that in mind, beginning this week we’ll take a position-by-position look at this Penn State team in its current iteration, starting at quarterback.