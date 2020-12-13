Twice, Penn State sophomore forwards named Connor skated the puck down the left side of the offensive zone in overtime with an option to pass to an open teammate. Twice, they opted to shoot instead, and twice, they skated away with their arms in the air. Penn State swept No. 20 Arizona State this weekend, winning 3-2 on Friday with an OT goal by Connor MacEachern, before earning a 5-4 victory Sunday thanks to an OT tally by Connor McMenamin that was more or less a carbon copy of Friday's winner. After an 0-5 start, the Nittany Lions move into the holiday break at 3-5, awaiting the announcement of the Big Ten's second half schedule. Let's get into some takeaways from the series.

Comeback kids

Penn State found itself trailing 3-0 before it could even settle in to an afternoon matinee on Sunday. Arizona State scored three times in just over a minute on freshman goalie Liam Souliere to take a commanding lead. Freshman Christian Sarlo and Alex Limoges scored for Penn State later in the first period, while the Sun Devils added on another to make the score 4-2. Less than five minutes into the second period, the game was tied, thanks to another Limoges goal and a tally from Aarne Talvitie. McMenamin's overtime goal completed the comeback, a tie for the largest in Penn State's history. For Gadowsky, the most impressive thing about the comeback was the composure of Souliere in net. "I give the guys a lot of credit for coming back and especially Liam Souliere, who we left out to dry in the first period multiple times," he said."...He showed a lot of mental toughness to come back, and he looked so composed in the third period."

Limo shifts into gear

After a slow start to the season, Penn State captain Alex Limoges turned in a prolific scoring performance against the Sun Devils. He scored once and added an assist on Friday night, before his two goal effort on Sunday. The solid showing brought Limoges' goal total to five and his point total to nine — above a point-per-game average and just about on-par with his scoring pace from a season ago. Limoges also seems to be forming quite a partnership with Maine transfer Tim Doherty, who earned the primary assist on two of Limoges' three goals in the series. Limoges also earned an apple on a goal Doherty scored Friday. "With these two guys, they're both extremely high IQ players, and yet they're both tough on the puck, so they're similar in that way," Gadowsky said. "I think the way they think the game is different than most players. That was something we hoped would happen."

Goalies get right

Gadowsky was quick to praise the performance of his goaltenders over the course of the series after Sunday's win, and with good reason. Souliere made 36 saves on 40 shots in his bounce-back performance on Sunday, but Oskar Autio was also excellent in net on Friday night. He held a prolific Arizona State offense to two goals, stopping 32 of the 34 shots sent his way by the Sun Devils. With both of those netminders entering the series with save percentages below .900, it was an excellent sign for the Nittany Lions as they move into the holiday break.

