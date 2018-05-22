Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling a handful of issues in the college football landscape. Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell and a local expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites.

Saquon Barkley was maybe a once-in-a-generation running back, someone so special for Penn State that he will forever be remembered in State College as one of the best players ever for the Nittany Lions.

He won a Big Ten championship, he was twice the conference’s offensive player of the year and last month he was drafted second overall by the New York Giants.

Penn State might never see a running back like Barkley again - unless you believe five-star running back Devyn Ford, who committed to the Nittany Lions over Virginia Tech last week, could be just as special.

Although Barkley weighed a little more in high school, he and Ford were the same height at the same stage. The difference might be a stylistic one in how the two run the football but Ford could definitely develop into an even more special back through his senior season and into his playing career at Penn State.

Is Ford lining up to be the next Barkley in Happy Valley or is it completely unfair - and unreasonable - to compare the two very talented running backs?

