MarShawn Lloyd is a five-star running back, fourth at his position that is loaded in the 2020 class, and he has more than 20 offers.

The Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha star is still working through his recruitment, but it certainly seems as if Maryland, Penn State, Georgia and Clemson have piqued his interest, even though he has not eliminated any other programs.

It was a big deal in recent days when Lloyd, who’s rated behind Zachary Evans, Kendall Milton and Demarkcus Bowman at the running back position, took a visit to Maryland – and did a backflip in full uniform during a video seen on social media.

It’s no secret that new Maryland coach Mike Locksley would love to make a huge statement by landing the third-best player in the state. Five-star defensive end Bryan Bresee and early Alabama commit Chris Braswell, from Baltimore St. Frances, are the only players ranked ahead of him and it's highly unlikely either ends up with the Terps.

There have been some whispers that Georgia could have a slight edge for Lloyd, and it wouldn’t be a surprise since the Bulldogs have recruited running backs so well in recent years. But Clemson is not going away at all, and Travis Etienne has emerged as arguably the best running back in college football. Penn State not only recruits the state of Maryland well but has not blushed in its own running back success. And the Terrapins are making every effort to keep him home.

What’s the hunch on what Lloyd will do?