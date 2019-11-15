Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling an issue in the college football landscape. Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com national recruiting director Mike Farrell and an expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites or a regional analyst.

Theo Johnson planned to make his commitment on Monday and it was highly anticipated since he’s a four-star prospect and one of the top handful of tight ends in the 2020 class.

But in recent days the Windsor (Ontario) Holy Names decided to postpone his decision as he plans to review all of his frontrunners and pick a school later on.

Penn State seemed to be the frontrunner for Johnson, rated No. 155 nationally, so this could hurt the Nittany Lions as the four-star tight end plans to visit Michigan this weekend for its big rivalry game against Michigan State.

Iowa and Georgia are very much still in the running as well.

The Canadian tight end had another excellent visit to Penn State recently for its Whiteout win over Michigan. The crowd was rocking, the environment was great and the Nittany Lions have no problem using the tight end in their offense.

Can Penn State still convince Johnson that it’s the right place for him or is this postponement a very worrisome sign that the four-star is now looking elsewhere?