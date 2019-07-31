Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling an issue in the college football landscape. Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com national recruiting director Mike Farrell and an expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites or a regional analyst.

Jalen Berger is one of the top running backs in the 2020 class and his recruitment is shaping up to be a Big Ten battle among Penn State, Ohio State and Michigan.

The Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco Prep standout who’s ranked eighth at a loaded running back spot has talked highly of the Wolverines. But after they’ve received commitments from running backs Blake Corum and A.J. Henning so far in this class it might be a stretch to see Berger in Michigan’s class.

Ohio State is currently in a really interesting situation at running back. Four-star Bijan Robinson, who will push for a fifth star after his showing at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas, was considered a longtime Buckeyes' lean but in recent days there are whispers that Texas and USC have emerged.

Another target, four-star Jaylan Knighton, could be headed to Florida State over the Buckeyes.

That leaves Penn State, which has been continually recruiting Berger at a high level. The Nittany Lions have no running backs committed and the program has certainly produced an impressive number of them in recent years. The Don Bosco Prep four-star was on Penn State’s campus this past weekend.

Is Penn State now considered the team to beat for Berger?

