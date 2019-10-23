Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling an issue in the college football landscape. Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com national recruiting director Mike Farrell and an expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites or a regional analyst.

Theo Johnson is one of the best tight ends in the country and he was at Penn State this past weekend.

ESPN College GameDay was there. It was a white out game. And the Nittany Lions beat Michigan, 28-21, to stay undefeated.

Penn State has emerged as one of the favorites for the intriguing prospect from Windsor (Ontario) Holy Names. He has the athleticism and speed to play outside but is also physically developed and can block when needed.

The Wolverines will have an opportunity to sway Johnson when he visits. Iowa is making a big push and the Hawkeyes have had huge success at tight end. Georgia is also very much in the mix and playing for a national power in the SEC could be tough to turn down.

Has Penn State done enough to convince Johnson it’s the right fit for him or do those other front-runners still have an edge in his recruitment as things wind down for the Canadian standout?