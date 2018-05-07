Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling a handful of issues in the college football landscape. Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell and a local expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites.

Not many colleges wanted Trace McSorley as a quarterback - recruiting him instead as a safety. But Penn State gave him the chance, and it has worked out incredibly well.

The former three-star athlete from Ashburn (Va.) Briar Woods has posted 7,184 passing yards with 57 touchdowns and 18 interceptions the last two seasons and also rushed for 18 scores in revitalizing Penn State’s offense. He will be without star running back Saquon Barkley and stud offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead (now the head coach at Mississippi State) this season but McSorley is still surrounded with talent.

An undersized quarterback who plays with a chip on his shoulder, McSorley was doubted coming out of high school, but is putting up huge numbers in college. McSorley sounds a lot like former Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield, the first pick taken in the NFL Draft last month.

Does the comparison work? On the field, it seems to. Like Mayfield, McSorley can prolong plays with his athleticism and then find open receivers downfield. When he needs to run for yards, McSorley is fearless. He’s undersized - McSorley is listed generously at 6-feet on the Penn State website - and there will be NFL evaluators who knock him for not being taller, just as it was a concern with Mayfield.

Mayfield was picked first overall in an absolutely loaded quarterback draft. The 2019 QB crop is not nearly as good, so could McSorley - especially if he has another outstanding season in Happy Valley - creep into that first-round discussion? Or are there far more factors in play, and McSorley is not of Mayfield’s caliber as a prospective NFL starter?