Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling an issue in the college football landscape. Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com national recruiting director Mike Farrell and an expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites or a regional analyst.

Landon Tengwall has 30 offers. But in recent weeks, the 2021 four-star offensive lineman trimmed his extensive list to only three schools: Penn State, Notre Dame and Michigan.

The Olney (Md.) Good Counsel standout, who’s ranked No. 54 nationally in the junior class and is the eighth-best offensive tackle, has been busy taking visits and getting a much better feel for all three programs.

Notre Dame is coming off a bad loss to Michigan, but Tengwall has to like the development of offensive linemen in South Bend and the academics offered there.

Penn State has developed an outstanding relationship with the Olney Good Counsel recruit, the coaching staff has had him to campus and he’s clearly a top priority in the class. Plus, the Nittany Lions remain undefeated and are clearly on an upswing nationally.

Those two are believed to have a slight edge over Michigan, which has a ton to offer as well and playing for coach Jim Harbaugh cannot be discounted.

Is this a Penn State/Notre Dame battle to the end? Can Michigan keep pace, or does one team in particular have the lead in Tengwall’s recruitment?