THE STORYLINE

Penn State signed two outstanding running backs during the early period when high four-stars Devyn Ford and Noah Cain picked the Nittany Lions. Ford is ranked No. 40 overall and is the top-rated all-purpose back nationally whereas Cain is right behind him at No. 43 and is third among running backs behind Alabama’s Trey Sanders and LSU’s John Emery. They are close in the rankings, but the edge has been given to Ford by three spots. He is the more dynamic playmaker out of the backfield and Cain is the more power back who could run between the tackles to gain yardage. Which one will end up having the better college career? And can coach James Franklin and his staff utilize the strengths of both Ford and Cain much like Georgia had done with Sony Michel and Nick Chubb, or will one running back emerge as the go-to player while the other one spends more time on the sidelines?

TAKE ONE: NATE BAUER, BLUEWHITEILLUSTRATED.COM

"Making a career prediction for Cain and Ford is probably a bit premature before we get to see them in action, especially compared to what's already on campus, but a more general point emerges now that they're both Nittany Lions. The reality is, either way, Penn State hit a home run by bringing in these two outstanding backs in this recruiting class.

"If the goal is to have an electric primary running back, in signing Ford, Cain, and (Ricky) Slade last season, chances are high that at least one will emerge to pick up the mantle Miles Sanders vacated when he turned pro earlier this month. Combined with another Rivals four-star brought in as a walk-on transfer in former Notre Dame running back C.J. Holmes, and Sanders' early exit for his shot at the NFL is a little easier to bear for Franklin and the Nittany Lions. Split the reps through the offseason, let the best man win, and most important, keep the competition level intense with reps to be gained and lost as performance dictates through the course of the season.”

TAKE TWO: MIKE FARRELL, RIVALS.COM