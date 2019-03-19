Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling an issue in the college football landscape. Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell and an expert from the Rivals.com network.

Five-star receiver Julian Fleming had an outstanding visit to Clemson recently. He played basketball with Dabo Swinney. He met with the coaches about how he’d be utilized in the offense.

And Fleming is no dummy about the Tigers: They recruit and produce some of the best receivers in college football and they’re coming off another national championship season. Clemson is definitely a major player in his recruitment.

But the Catawissa (Pa.) Southern Columbia star lives about 90 miles from Penn State’s campus and coach James Franklin has made the nation’s top receiver the biggest priority in this recruiting class. Penn State coaches have been to Fleming’s school as much as possible and he’d be a huge addition for the Nittany Lions.

And Ohio State is absolutely a major contender as well because of the Buckeyes’ overall success, their ability to develop elite receivers and because of Fleming’s relationship with position coach Brian Hartline.

In February, Fleming released a top six of Clemson, Ohio State, Georgia, Alabama, Oregon and Penn State. Can the national champions make a serious run at the five-star receiver or will this end up being a Big Ten battle?