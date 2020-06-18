Roberson wasn’t able to lead the Lions into the end zone, and his only pass attempt fell incomplete on fourth-and-goal. Still, just getting to play in Beaver Stadium for the first time was a thrill in itself for the newcomer from Orange, N.J.

The open-to-the-public portion of Ta’Quan Roberson’s true freshman campaign at Penn State consisted of four plays, all against Rutgers in the fourth quarter of the Nittany Lions’ regular-season finale. Roberson came onto the field with only a few minutes remaining after the Scarlet Knights had misplayed a kickoff, giving PSU possession at their 6-yard line.

“Any time we step on the field, we have to cherish the moment,” Roberson said. “So that’s what I did, I cherished the moment. I was really excited to get in there, especially against my home-state team. It was a really exciting moment for me.”

Because Sean Clifford was hurt that week, Roberson got second-team snaps in practice, while Will Levis started the game in Clifford’s place. All three quarterbacks will be back this coming season, and they’ll be joined by true freshman Micah Bowens.

The Nittany Lions recently lost a scholarship quarterback, as one of Roberson’s classmates, Michael Johnson Jr., entered the transfer portal earlier this month. But with Levis, Roberson and Bowens backing up Clifford, Penn State appears to be on its way to developing the kind of depth that James Franklin has long sought to build at that position group.

A January 2019 enrollee, Roberson made his biggest contribution last year as a scout team standout, sharing the squad’s Offensive Player of the Year honor with lineman Sal Wormley.

“The developmental squad was one of the best things that happened to me at Penn State,” Roberson said. “Because even though I wasn’t getting first- or second-team reps, I was able to go against one of the best defenses in the country. The week of the game, whoever we were playing, it started with us, it started with me, because I was the quarterback of that team. So preparing the defense as best I could was a big help. I really took pride in that.”

While home this past spring, both Levis and Roberson had access to nearby high school fields. Levis, a native of Madison, Conn., had a full set of weights and was able to maintain his lifting routine. Roberson had a weight bench in the basement and some resistance bands, but he said he didn’t have the equipment to do a full range of lifting exercises.

Both quarterbacks were disappointed to miss out on spring practice, but they spent ample time getting familiar with Kirk Ciarrocca’s new offense and came away feeling hopeful about the season to come.

“Physically, it was definitely a setback because I didn’t get the opportunity to get the reps that I would have had in the spring,” Roberson said. “But mentally, I think I’m the best I’ve ever been. With the playbook and our schemes and our offense in general, I just feel like mentally I’m at a great point.”

