Ta'Mere Robinson: "Literally everything stood out today"
Penn State hosted one of the top up-and-coming prospects from Pittsburgh Saturday in outside linebacker Ta’Mere Robinson.
In April, Robinson made his way to State College with a few 7-on-7 teammates to attend Penn State’s open practice in Beaver Stadium. He said he “loved the vibe at the stadium,” that evening, and ever since then, he’s been wanting to get back on campus to actually meet with the James Franklin and his staff in person.
“Literally everything stood out today,” Robinson said. “The facilities, it was my first time seeing them, and the interaction by all of the coaches. But I love the facilities, and they're about to extend the weight room and all that. Everything was just cool to me.”
